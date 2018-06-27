Art of the Cooper cooking class BOGO deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Brian Mullins from Publix Aprons Cooking School shared his recipe for skirt steak, herbs de provence with a side of roasted root vegetables.

Publix Aprons Cooking School is located at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Glen Allen and offers a variety of courses, which utilize modern technology, classic culinary techniques and wine and beer pairings.

"Art of Cooper Wines" Thursday, July 12 at 6:30 p.m. $50 BOGO - buy one seat, bring a friend.

For more information you can visit: www.Publix.com/CookingSchools

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PUBLIX APRONS COOKING SCHOOL}