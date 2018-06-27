8 injured after crash involving GRTC bus in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Eight people have been injured, one seriously, after a crash involving a vehicle and a GRTC bus in eastern Henrico, according to Henrico Fire.

The crash has shut down Route 60 in both directions at JB Finley Road in Sandston.

The crash happened after a car, coming for the opposite direction, crossed the double yellow lines and struck the bus head on, according to GRTC spokesperson Carrie Rose Pace.

Video from the scene shows shattered glass on the driver side window of the GRTC bus.

All passengers, including driver have been transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Rose Pace.

The driver of the car involved in the crash will be charged, according to Rose Pace.

Henrico Fire and Henrico Police responded to the scene following the crash.

