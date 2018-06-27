× 62nd Festival of heARTS at Dogwood Dell

RICHMOND, Va. –62nd Festival of heARTS, through August 19, 2018.

A Richmond tradition continues this summer at Dogwood Dell as the City’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities (PRCF) present the 62nd Festival of heARTS. This year’s festival has a slight name change, celebrating the volunteers who helped present this cultural treasure for more than 60 years. Performances at Dogwood Dell continues Friday, June 29 with English Channel, British Pop; Saturday, June 30 with Plunky and Oneness – at 8 pm; Sunday, July 1, 5:30 pm – Balalaika Orchestra; July 4th celebration starting at 6 pm, with the Richmond Concert Band Jazz Group, the Declaration of Independence, Richmond Concert Band and Fireworks; Friday, July 6, 8 pm Michael Hawkins and rounding out the weekend Sunday, July 8, The Gospel Music Fest with The Belle at 5 pm. Other concerts include the Janet Martin Band, Trademark, Military All-Stars Concert Band, Dead Give Away, and Orquestra Tropikiimba.

The Festival of heARTS also features creativity of dance with performances by Coleman Collective and PRCF’s City Dance Theater, and a theatrical production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” and new this year The Afro festival at Pine Camp, August 11. Pets, alcohol or glass containers are not allowed. Dogwood Dell, 1301 Blanton Avenue, is located within Byrd Park. For a complete listing of this year’s lineup visit www.RichmondGov.com/parks and click on Cultural Arts, call the Dell Information Line at (804) 646-DELL, or follow PRCF on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.