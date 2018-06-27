2018 PDRA Firecracker Nationals comes to Virginia Motorsports Park

RICHMOND, Va – The PDRA blasts back into Virginia Motorsports Park on June 28-30.
The PDRA Firecracker Nationals will bring some of the fastest pro dragster drivers to Virginia Motorsports Park. Virginia Motorsports Park owner, Tommy Franklin, brought the exciting event to the Richmond/Dinwiddie Market.
PDRA Firecracker Nationals (June 28 - 30)
Fireworks Saturday Night!
Virginia Motorsports Park - 8018 Boydton Plank Road, N. Dinwiddie
(804) 862-3174
For more information and to purchase tickets visit: www.pdra660.com
