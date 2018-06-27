× 172-total apartments, plus diner, planned near Hardywood and Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. — The apartment conversion of a warehouse three football fields long on Overbrook Road appears headed for its second and final phase – with a restaurant component added to the mix.

Louis Salomonsky and David White of Historic Housing have filed plans with the city for a continuation of The Cooperage, their apartment conversion of a century-old tobacco warehouse across Overbrook from Hardywood Park Craft Brewery and near The Diamond.

In addition to 55 more apartments, bringing the total count to 172, plans include converting a detached, 2,300-square-foot structure at the corner of Overbrook and Hermitage Road for use as a restaurant, Salomonsky said.

“We’re talking with some people about putting a diner in it,” he said. “I think across the street there used to be a diner called Stockyard Diner, so we were going to create the Stockyard Diner there. It may not happen, but we’re working on it.”

Salomonsky would not say who he’s talking to about the restaurant concept, but he maintained there would be a market to support it.

“There’s large employment in the area, so there should be a large breakfast and lunch business in the area,” he said. “We hope to also hook up with Hardywood with some association with the diner, and that should lead to some ideas for evening dining.”

The westernmost end of the warehouse building, currently a showroom and storage for Commonwealth Business Furniture, would be turned into 55 one-bedroom apartments, about half of which would rent at a higher rate – $1,600 a month, Salomonsky said – than the 117 completed units that fill the rest of the building.

The other 27 or so of the new apartments would rent lower, at about $1,000 a month. Salomonsky said the rents would include utilities, internet, cable TV and trash pickup.

