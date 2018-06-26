× Trucker charged after big rig overturns on I-64

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Interstate 64 east was shutdown Tuesday morning after a big rig overturned in Goochland County. The truck driver, 23-year-old Jimmy Case, of Roanoke, was charged with reckless driving; failure to maintain control.

“[Case] was driving a 2019 Freightliner tractor eastbound when he ran off road left, loosing control, and overturning both the tractor and trailer. The trailer was loaded with meat and produce,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “Case was wearing his seat belt and was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The Department of Agriculture have been notified and VDOT is assisting with the road closure and the cleanup process.”

The accident was first reported at about 4:11 a.m. at mile marker 151.

“The right lane is now open. The left lane remains closed until further notice for crash cleanup. The backup is two miles,” a VDOT spokesperson said. “Drivers can take Exit 148 (Shannon Hill) to Broad Street Road/Route 250 east to Old Fredericksburg Road/Route 629 north back to I-64 east to avoid delays.”

