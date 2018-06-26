Tres Leche means three times as delicious

RICHMOND, Va – This Latin-Inspired Dessert is a mega hit in America. Shayne Rogers with Shaynefully Delicious knocked it out of the park when she showed us how easy it is to make a rich and divine tres leche in a jar. You can serve it at your next party or enjoy a single serving for yourself.

Cake Recipe

5 large eggs, room temp

1 c sugar

1 ½ c all-purpose flour

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Whip eggs and sugar on medium high in a stand mixer for at least 10 minutes. Sift flour and fold into egg mixture in 3 portions. Pour into a grease 9” x 13” baking pan and cook for 25-30 minutes until the cake has lightly browned and springs back when you touch the center. This will not be the most delicious cake you have ever tasted, but it works well for Tres Leche. If you would rather use your favorite boxed mix yellow or white cake, that would work as well.

Three Milks Mixture

14 oz. Sweetened Condensed Milk

12 oz. Evaporated Milk

8 oz. Heavy Cream

Whipped Cream, in a spray can or home made

Fresh Fruit, optional

Mix all three milks together with a whisk.