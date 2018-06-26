Tres Leche means three times as delicious

RICHMOND, Va – This Latin-Inspired Dessert is a mega hit in America. Shayne Rogers with Shaynefully Delicious knocked it out of the park when she showed us how easy it is to make a rich and divine tres leche in a jar. You can serve it at your next party or enjoy a single serving for yourself.
Cake Recipe
5 large eggs, room temp
1 c sugar
1 ½ c all-purpose flour
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Whip eggs and sugar on medium high in a stand mixer for at least 10 minutes. Sift flour and fold into egg mixture in 3 portions. Pour into a grease 9” x 13” baking pan and cook for 25-30 minutes until the cake has lightly browned and springs back when you touch the center. This will not be the most delicious cake you have ever tasted, but it works well for Tres Leche. If you would rather use your favorite boxed mix yellow or white cake, that would work as well.
Three Milks Mixture
14 oz. Sweetened Condensed Milk
12 oz. Evaporated Milk
8 oz. Heavy Cream
Whipped Cream, in a spray can or home made
Fresh Fruit, optional
Mix all three milks together with a whisk.
Assemble jars and tops. Cut cake with a 2 inch biscuit cutter, check that cake pieces fit in jars before proceeding. Add cake pieces to jars and cover with 3-4 tablespoons of milk mixture. Add fruit at this point if you would like. Top with another piece of cake and more milk. Add more fruit to the top if you would like. Cover jars and store in the refrigerator until you are ready to serve. At least three hours and up to 24 hours. Top with fresh whipped cream and a cherry and enjoy!