State workers now get 2 full months paid parental leave

RICHMOND, Va. -- State workers who become new parents now get eight weeks paid parental leave.

That was one of two executive orders Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed Tuesday.

"Introducing a new child into a family is a time of great joy and can also be stressful," Governor Northam said. "We’re hoping to alleviate some of that stress by giving parents time they need to welcome their new children into their lives."

Click here to read the entire executive order

New mothers were previously given six weeks paid leave after having a baby.

The second executive order "authorizes the formation of an advisory commission to study the feasibility of providing evidence-based early care and learning programs for young children of state employees working on or around Capitol Square in Richmond."

Click here to read the entire executive order

Virginia Secretary of Administration Keyanna Conner said Virginia's new parental leave guidelines could lead to improving the state's workforce.

“These two executive orders are truly a signature act of this Administration, confirming our commitment to improving the lives of Virginians,” said Secretary of Administration Keyanna Conner. “Paid parental leave is the right thing to do for our state employees, recognizes the diverse makeup of today’s families, and is available for births, adoptions, fostering, and custodial placements. I am excited about the advisory commission, and look forward to reviewing its recommendations for better child care and learning options for the young children of state employees.”

The executive orders go into effect July 1.