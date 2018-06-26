Sex offenders wanted for failing to re-register known to frequent Farmville

FARMVILLE, Va. – Two sex offenders are wanted by Virginia State Police for failing to re-register in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Both sex offenders are known to frequent the Farmville area, according to State Police.

Christopher Todd Ownby, 49, is wanted in Prince Edward County for failing to re-register as a sex offender.

He last registered with the Virginia State Police on Sept. 21, 2017. Since that time, police say he has failed to update his current address, current employer, or his current registration.

Ownby is known to frequent the Farmville and Burkeville.

He is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 6’1 in height and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He also wears glasses and is known to have a goatee.

Travis Chase Perkins, 33, is wanted in Buckingham County for failing to re-register as a violent sex offender.

Based on his conviction, Perkins is required to register in Virginia as a violent sex offender. Investigators say he was last registered with the Virginia State Police on Oct. 20, 2016.

Perkins was Since that time, police say he has failed to update his current address or his last five re-registrations.

He is known to frequent Farmville, and Buckingham and Cumberland counties, according to State Police.

Perkins is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet in height and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about Ownby or Perkins can submit it through the TIPS icon located on each offender’s Web page on the VA Sex Offender Registry at http://www.vsp.virginia.gov. Tips can be submitted anonymously. You may also call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or #77 on a cell phone, or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Virginia State Police are also looking for a third sex offender who failed to appear in court in Albemarle County on a previous charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

Christopher J. Mixell, 38, is wanted as of June 14, 2018. His last-known residential and employment addresses were in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to State Police.

He is described as a white male with blond hair and hazel eyes. He is 5’8 and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about Mixell is encouraged to please contact the Virginia State Police.