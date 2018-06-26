× Richmond Kickers coach Leigh Cowlishaw steps down after 19 seasons

RICHMOND, Va. – After 19 seasons at the helm of the Richmond Kickers, head coach Leigh Cowlishaw stepped down Tuesday to focus on his role as Director of Soccer.

Cowlishaw, who was the longest tenured coach in the United Soccer League, had 276 wins as head coach including 13 consecutive playoff berths from 2004-2016.

“I am sincerely grateful to the Richmond Kickers Board of Directors for affording me the opportunity to step away from my coaching duties and focus solely on my Director of Soccer position,” said Cowlishaw.

In the role of Director of Soccer, Cowlishaw is responsible for the strategic direction of the club while managing the technical staff and overseeing branding and marketing.

Cowlishaw joined the Kickers as a player during the club’s inaugural season in 1993. He became head coach in 2000 and has since led the club to four regular season championships (2001, 2006, 2007 and 2013) and the league crown on two occasions (2006 and 2009).

The Richmond Kickers have struggled in 2018 and have a record of 4 wins, 8 losses, and 2 draws.

“In recent years, the Kickers have experienced unprecedented growth and it has been my desire for some time to shift my attention to areas where I can have the biggest impact on the organization. I am looking forward to new challenges as we continue to strive to make the Kickers the number one sports experience in Richmond,” Cowlishaw continued.

Rob Ukrop, Richmond Kickers President, Board of Directors, said the club will honor Cowlishaw later this season, where fans can recognize his achievements.

“Since 1993, his vision and leadership have helped shape the Richmond Kickers into the model for soccer in the United States,” said Ukrop. “Leigh has been a wonderful ambassador for our club both on the field and in the community.”