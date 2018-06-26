Man accused of choking, stabbing wife during domestic dispute: Crime Insider

RICHMOND, Va. – A man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked his wife during a domestic dispute at a South Richmond apartment Tuesday afternoon, according to Crime Insider sources.

Those sources say a male suspect beat him wife, choked her, then stabbed her in the shoulder at their apartment on Warwick Village Drive.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Crime Insider sources say the man CBS 6 captured being handcuffed is the male suspect who arrested and taken in for questioning.

Richmond Police have not released the name of the male suspect at this time, nor the charges he is facing.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.