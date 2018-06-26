Huge tree falls, traps 2 sisters in car: ‘He’s not ready for us yet’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two sisters have driven on Trent's Bridge Road for decades, but Monday was a day unlike any other.

Sandra Davidson and Debra Lane were coming down the hill, around the curve, when a "big humongous tree just came falling over."

"We are so blessed, so blessed, somebody -- God -- was looking out for us," Davidson said.

Debra was behind the wheel, and she didn't hesitate at the sight of the tree coming down.

"Only thing I did was lock my foot on the brake, I just slammed the brake," she said.

By the time she slammed on brakes, her sister said, "it seemed like boom, the tree was there on us."

The massive tree trapped the sisters inside the car.

James Archer, who runs Archer Towing, was shocked by what he saw and how close the sister came to death or severe injury.

"Inches, yes sir, inches," he said.

"The tree just seemed to kept pushing down and pushing down on my side and then the window, the tree was right there and then it just started cracking in, like on me and I just like, Oh God, and I was trying to get the door open and couldn't," Davidson said.

The pair was trapped for about 10 minutes until near by neighbors helped them out.

Lane laid on the horn to get help, while Davidson called 911.

The sisters said they are as close as twins, and do everything together. They now believe there is a reason they are still here.

"He's not ready for us yet, yeah he's not ready for us," Lane said.