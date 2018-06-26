Help FeedMore fight summer hunger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – 200,000 Central Virginia residents are categorized as food insecure. With thousands of kids and teens receiving free or reduced lunch, when school ends, so do these vital programs. And their impact can be felt across our community. Doug Pick, Chief Executive Officer for Feedmore, shared about the programs in place to assist those in need during the hungry days of summer.

Contact ther Hunger Hotline at (804) 521-2500 for more information or if you, your family or someone you know is in need of emergency food assistance.