‘I just want to sleep:’ City residents say loud construction work is keeping them up at night

RICHMOND, Va. — Dozens of Richmond residents will wake up well rested Wednesday with the help of the CBS 6 Problem Solvers.

“It sounded like a mix between a giant vacuum and a jackhammer and just engines from the giant truck,” said, Richmond resident Gray Fultz.

Fultz described the work that has been taking place this week outside her North 5th Street Cokesbury apartment complex.

She says the work began Sunday night around 8:30 and didn’t end until 12:30 a.m. Monday.

“Multiple times, called the non-emergency police and said ‘hey, it’s so loud I can’t go to sleep. Also, I have to wake up in the morning. Can you do anything about this?’” said Fultz.

She says work continued Monday evening and didn’t finish until 2:00 am Tuesday.

“I understand living in the city it’s going to be loud, but that was another kind of loud, that was way too loud,” said Fultz. “At 9:00 p.m. it starts like a jackhammering sound but even louder. So loud that we can’t even watch TV without having the captions on. We couldn’t even hear.”

City officials say the contractor was hired by the Department of Public Utilities and was instructed to do work at night so that businesses weren’t inconvenienced during the day but didn’t realize they would be keeping residents living above the worksite awake.

“I don’t mind if there’s construction during normal hours,” said Fultz. “I just want to sleep.”

CBS 6 took those concerns to the city and effective immediately, DPU says after hours work has been ceased.

