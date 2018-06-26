Celebrating the arts with heart

RICHMOND, Va – The Richmond Festival of Arts is celebrating it’s 62nd year! In honor of the milestone, it changed it’s name to the Festival of heARTS to honor all of the volunteers who put this event together. Chris Frelke the director of Richmond Parks, Recreation & Community facilities told us about this year’s festival and popular Richmond band Plunky & Oneness played “Only You” and “The Meaning of Life is Love” live in our studio!

The 62nd Annual Festival of heARTS is now through August 19th at Dogwood Dell. Plunky and Oneness will perform Saturday, June 30th at 8pm. For more information visit www.richmondgov.com/parks