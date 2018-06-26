× Police ID driver killed while exiting Chesterfield parking lot

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police identified the woman killed in a crash on North Courthouse Road in Chesterfield on Monday afternoon as 54-year-old Carla C. Waller, of Albemarle County. Waller, who was driving a 2005 Cadillac CTS, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

“A 2005 Cadillac CTS was turning left out of a parking lot to head north on North Courthouse Road when it was struck by a 2005 Mazda Tribute traveling south on North Courthouse Road,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Two passengers in the Cadillac were transported an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Mazda was transported to an area hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.”

The police investigation into the crash remained on-going. Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Witnesses can send news tips, photo, and video here.