A chicken salad worth *crowing about!

RICHMOND, Va – Great Friend of the show, Chef K from Chef K Tavern is back with a south asian inspired cock-a-doodle curry chicken salad paired with a refreshing spiced chai tea!
You can see more of Chef K’s recipes and find out about her new restaurant at https://chefkcooking.com/ or find her on Facebook: Chef K Cooking.
Cock-A-Doodle Curry Chicken Salad
4 cups cooked chicken, chopped
2 stalks celery, thinly sliced
1 cup raisins
½ cup sliced almonds
3 Tbsp nonfat Greek yogurt
2 Tbsp mango jam
2 Tbsp lite mayonnaise
1 tsp sea salt
1/3 cup white wine
1 tsp garlic powder
1 Tbsp curry powder
Green Onions, sliced
In a large serving bowl combine chicken, celery, raisins and almonds. In a small mixing bowl whisk together yogurt, mango jam, mayonnaise, sea salt, white wine, garlic powder, and curry powder. Pour over chicken mixture and fold in until well combined. Serve over a bed of lettuce or discover your own favorite way to enjoy this perfect salad. Garnish with sliced green onions.
Serves 4-6
Spiced Chai Iced Tea
3 cups Water
3 Black Tea Bags
¾ cup Honey
3 cardamom Pods, crushed
½ Tbsp Ground Allspice
3 Cinnamon Sticks
½ Tbsp Vanilla
1 Tbsp Fresh Ginger Puree
¼ tsp Ground Nutmeg
1 cup Whipping Cream or 1 pint Half & Half
2 cups Ice Water
Ice
Bring 3 cups water to simmer and steep tea bags. Stir in the honey spices and allow to steep for a bit. Strain out the spices and tea bags and combine with the cream and ice water. Serve over ice.