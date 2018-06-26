A chicken salad worth *crowing about!

RICHMOND, Va – Great Friend of the show, Chef K from Chef K Tavern is back with a south asian inspired cock-a-doodle curry chicken salad paired with a refreshing spiced chai tea!

You can see more of Chef K’s recipes and find out about her new restaurant at https://chefkcooking.com/ or find her on Facebook: Chef K Cooking.

Cock-A-Doodle Curry Chicken Salad

4 cups cooked chicken, chopped

2 stalks celery, thinly sliced

1 cup raisins

½ cup sliced almonds

3 Tbsp nonfat Greek yogurt

2 Tbsp mango jam

2 Tbsp lite mayonnaise

1 tsp sea salt

1/3 cup white wine

1 tsp garlic powder

1 Tbsp curry powder

Green Onions, sliced

In a large serving bowl combine chicken, celery, raisins and almonds. In a small mixing bowl whisk together yogurt, mango jam, mayonnaise, sea salt, white wine, garlic powder, and curry powder. Pour over chicken mixture and fold in until well combined. Serve over a bed of lettuce or discover your own favorite way to enjoy this perfect salad. Garnish with sliced green onions.

Serves 4-6

Spiced Chai Iced Tea

3 cups Water

3 Black Tea Bags

¾ cup Honey

3 cardamom Pods, crushed

½ Tbsp Ground Allspice

3 Cinnamon Sticks

½ Tbsp Vanilla

1 Tbsp Fresh Ginger Puree

¼ tsp Ground Nutmeg

1 cup Whipping Cream or 1 pint Half & Half

2 cups Ice Water

Ice

Bring 3 cups water to simmer and steep tea bags. Stir in the honey spices and allow to steep for a bit. Strain out the spices and tea bags and combine with the cream and ice water. Serve over ice.