6 people rescued from James River near Pony Pasture

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond fire crews have rescued six people from the James River Tuesday afternoon.

Lt. Chris Armstrong with Richmond Fire said the six people were stranded at the Z-Dam, just upstream from Pony Pasture.

All six people have been safely rescued and returned to shore. No one was treated for injuries.

There is no word if the individuals were rescued from the river or if they were stuck on rocks in the river.

