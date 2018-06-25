Woman says she was sexually assaulted in Walmart parking lot: ‘I feared for my life’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A woman says she was sexually assaulted in the parking lot of a Newport News Walmart, according to police.

The victim, who WTKR isn’t identifying, says she was near her car on Saturday night just before 10 pm at the Walmart on Jefferson Avenue near Kiln Creek.

As she was putting her infant daughter into her car, she heard a noise and looked over to see a man exposing himself.

“I said, ‘What in the world are you doing?’ Then, he put his hand up my shorts. I started screaming,” she said. People nearby heard her screams and rushed to her aid as the man drove off in a silver car. “Honestly I just feared for my life in that moment.”

The woman posted her experiences on Facebook and the post has been shared more than 1,000 times. “You never think it’s going to be you,” she said. ” Be on the lookout. If it happened here that can happen anywhere, so just be on the lookout,” she said.

Police say they continue to investigate the incident. The victim is just hoping the man is caught soon. “The police department is definitely working real closely with me. They’re trying to find him,” she said. “Hopefully within the next few days they do catch him.”