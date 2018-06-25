33-year-old Richmond man fatally shot in South Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Richmond Police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Drewry Street, between Route 1 and Commerce Road in South Richmond, at about 2:36 a.m. Monday.

There they found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound to his torso.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Richmond Police Department identified the victim as Stephon B. Clarke, 33, of the 1300 block of Minefee Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video here.