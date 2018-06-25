× Police: Trucker fired gun at I-95 driver

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Georgia truck driver was arrested after police said he fired a gunshot at a Henrico County man driving on Interstate 95.

“A tractor-trailer driven by Terrelle M. Jackson, 26, of Atlanta, cut off a 2001 Nissan pickup while the two vehicles were traveling south on I-95 near the 67 mile marker.

The tractor-trailer then changed lanes and pulled up alongside the Nissan at which time Jackson fired at the Nissan,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt Keeli Hill said. “The Nissan pulled off at Exit 61 and called state police to report the shooting.”

Troopers later found Jackson at a gas station off Exit 58 in Chesterfield County.

“State Police took Jackson into custody without incident and charged him with attempted malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle, and brandishing a firearm,” Hill said. “The incident remains under investigation.”

The 51-year-old Henrico man who was fired upon during the incident was not hurt.

The shooting was reported Saturday, June 23, at about 5:31 a.m.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.