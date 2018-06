Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Amy Dickstein from the Children’s Miracle Network along with Maya, Anthem LemonAid spokesperson who's is being treated at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU shared about an annual life-saving event.

The Anthem Lemonaid Sale takes place the weekend of July 20 through July 22. Register to set up a stand and sell LemonAid.

For more information you can visit http://www.AnthemLemonAid.com or call 804-228-5934

