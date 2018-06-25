× Sailor dies in Norfolk helicopter squadron mishap

NORFOLK – A sailor from a Norfolk-based helicopter squadron was killed in a mishap on the flight line at Naval Station Norfolk, according to Commander Dave Hecht.

The sailor was working as a maintainer at the helicopter squadron. The mishap occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Per Department of Defense policy, details regarding the deceased and the squadron will be released 24 hours after next of kin notification.

Commander, Naval Air Force, Atlantic asks all media to respect the family of the deceased as well as the squadron by allowing the Navy to properly disseminate information.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.