RVA Transit Week! celebrates GRTC Pulse debut with event calendar

RICHMOND, Va. — RVA Transit Week is a celebration of the the long-anticipated debut of the GRTC Pulse, a rapid bus transit system that has over three miles of dedicated lanes, limited stops, platform-level boarding, off-board fare collection, and transit signal priority. In addition to the launch of the Pulse, all city bus routes were redesigned to improve connections and access, to reflect how the city has grown and changed over the years, and in response to community input – but all tying into the Pulse, the backbone of the service.
RVA Transit Week is an activity calendar with an event list to inspire folks to take advantage of the free bus trips available June 24-June 30.
The suggested bus trips are spread throughout the city using a variety of different routes and the Pulse.
Folks who want to plan their own trips can use GRTC’s planning tool to explore the new system.
Below are the listed events from RVA Rapid Transit. Click there to look for an updated list!
Ride to worship
Sunday, June 24th
Join members of the Isaiah Project in riding the bus to wherever you worship. If you’d like help in organizing your congregation or faith group for their own bus adventure, please contact Nelson Reveley (nelson@rvarapidtransit.org).
Ribbon cutting
Monday, June 25th; 10:00 AM
Dignitaries! VIPs! Other folks. Rub shoulders with the who’s who of Central Virginia transportation as we welcome the Pulse into service at the Maggie L. Walker Memorial Plaza.
How to get there: The Pulse, #3, #14, or #78.
Brown-bag lunch at the Observation Deck
Monday, June 25th
Bring your lunch to the City Hall (900 E. Broad Street) and head up the the Observation Deck to hangout, eat, and watch the Pulse go by down below.
How to get there: The Pulse, #1, #2, #5, #7, #8, #12.
Coffee at Front Porch Cafe
Tuesday, June 26th
Grab some coffee on the way to work at Front Porch Cafe (2600 Nine Mile Road)—one of our favorite coffee shops in the City’s East End. As a special treat and celebration of transit, we’ve gone ahead and bought coffee for the first 30 coffee drinkers (fine print: well, for the first 30 people who want a $1 for-here, drip coffee).
How to get there: #7, #8, #12
Milkshakes at CookOut
Tuesday, June 26th
Hard to beat CookOut’s (4802 W. Broad Street) cheap milkshakes with an overwhelming number of flavor options directly adjacent to a rapid transit station. Contact Ross Catrow (ross@rvarapidtransit.org) for more dairy-related details.
How to get there: The Pulse, #50, #91
Bus to Work Day
Wednesday, June 27th
If you live and work in the City, chances are you can take the bus to work. With a week of free rides, plus the Pulse and a new set of frequent routes, there’s no better time to give commuting by bus a try. If you’re not sure which bus will get you to work on time, give GRTC’s trip planning tool a spin!
How to get there: Whichever bus works!
Coffee at Brewer’s Cafe
Wednesday, June 27th
Grab some coffee on the way to work at Brewer’s Cafe (1125 Bainbridge Street). Hey, we like coffee, what can we say?
How to get there: #1, #3, #87
Science Museum of Virginia
Wednesday, June 27th
The Science Musuem’s (2500 W. Broad Street) Going Places is an interactive exhibition that explores the technology behind travel. You can travel there to learn more using the Pulse, a variety of bus routes, or bike share.
How to get there: The Pulse, #20, #50, #76, #77
Institute for Contemporary Art
Thursday, June 28th
Whether it’s for a coffee in the cafe or some contemplative time at the Declaration exhibit, the ICA (601 W. Broad Street) is easily accessible by bus and free to all.
How to get there: The Pulse, #3, #14, #78
Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Central Virginia
Thursday, June 28th
Visit the Black History Museum (122 W. Leigh Street) and take in their collection of art, artifacts, photographs, and other items that tell a rich story of the accomplishments of African Americans in Virginia.
How to get there: #1, #2
Friday Cheers
Friday, June 29th
Head on down to Brown’s Island for the final Friday Cheers of the season! Catch the Turnpike Troubadours with Charley Crockett. Tickets are just $10!
How to get there: #5, #87
Breweries & Beers by Bus
Saturday, June 30th; 3:00 – 8:30 PM
How many breweries are accessible by the Pulse? Two? Five? Infinity? Try to (safely and responsibly) catch them all with an west-to-east brewer-and-beer-by-bus crawl beginning at the Scott’s Addition station and ending at Rocketts Landing. Join us on the below itinerary which begins at Three Notch’d at 3:00 PM and ends at Stone Brewing at 7:30 PM. RSVP over on Facebook or feel free to chart your own course!
- 3:00 PM: Three Notch’d Brewing Company — Scott’s Addition
- 4:30 PM: Champion Brewing Company — Convention Center
- 6:00 PM: Southern Railway Taphouse — Main Street Station
- 7:30 PM: Stone Brewing — Rockett’s Landing
How to get there: the Pulse