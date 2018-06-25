Pawn Stars’ Old Man Richard Harrison dies at 77

LAS VEGAS — Richard Harrison, known famously as “Old Man” on “Pawn Stars,” has died, according to his son, Rick Harrison. He was 77.
“He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over,” Harrison said on Instagram. “He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad.”
The circumstances surrounding his death are unclear.
The Navy veteran opened the Gold & Silver Pawn store in Las Vegas with his son Rick in 1989, according to Fox News.
The Harrisons and their pawn shop rose to fame on the hit History Channel series “Pawn Stars” which premiered in 2009 and has been on the air for 15 seasons.
