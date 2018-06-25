Pork & Pineapple

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Andre Smith from Commonwealth Senior Living made his debut on “Virginia This Morning” and shared his recipe on the perfect homemade rub to create a juicy Southern-Style Pulled pork. He paired it with homemade pineapple coleslaw.

County Southern Style Pulled Pork

½ cup apple cider vinegar

2 cups of water

2 tablespoons of light olive oil

1 (5-6 pounds) of pork butt, slightly trimmed

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons of each seasoning for rub (cumin, paprika, garlic powder, lemon pepper, mild chili powder, salt & pepper)

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper for rub

Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 6 hours Ready Time: 6 hours 30 minutes

1. Set oven to 350 F. Combine water and vinegar together in the roasting pan.

2. Rub oil over entire pork shoulder and let rest for 5 minutes.

3. Mix brown sugar, salt, paprika, lemon pepper, mild chili powder, black pepper, cumin, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, together in a bowl; rub over entire pork butt.

4. Place pork butt into the roasting pan and cover with foil.

5. Roast Pork butt for 1 hour on 350 F, after reduce temperature of the oven to 300 F until fork tender (5 hours).

6. Transfer pork butt to a large pan and let rest for 10 minutes. Add 2 cups of the remaining cooking liquid to the resting pork butt.

7. Using 2 table dinner forks shred pork butt (Option: You can now add your favorite sauce)

8. Place pork on a bun or serve on a platter and Enjoy!!!

Pineapple Coleslaw

1 bag (16oz) broccoli slaw mix

½ medium head of green cabbage, chopped

1 fresh sweet pineapple – peeled, cored, and diced

1/3 cup of white wine vinegar

½ cup of mayonnaise

2 tablespoons white sugar

Salt & Pepper to taste

Prep Time: 15 minutes / Ready Time: 1 hour 15 minutes

1. Mix broccoli slaw mix, chopped green cabbage, and pineapple into a large mixing bowl.

2. In a separate mixing bowl whisk white wine vinegar, mayonnaise, white sugar, and salt and pepper to taste.

3. Pour mixture over the slaw mix, wrap bowl using plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 1 hour, ready to serve.