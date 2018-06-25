Laura French cools off workers with Slurpee’s on hot summer day

RICHMOND, Va. — On a hot summer day, nothing is better than an ice-cold slushy to cool you off, especially if you are working outdoors.

As part of our CBS 6 Gives campaign, reporter Laura French surprised some construction workers in downtown Richmond with some ice-cold Slurpee’s and snacks from 7-Eleven.

“We just know that you guys work so hard,” said French. “We wanted to treat you guys wo something ice cold and our friends at 7-Eleven told us what your favorite treats were, and we have that as well.”

French passed out about eight Slurpee’s to the workers.

“You guys come on over. I know you’ve been working hard,” said French. “I hope this helps!”

