Hot Diggity Donuts among new restaurants opening in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s always busy in the Richmond restaurant world and this week is no exception.

Over in the Manchester/Blackwell area, Hot Diggity Donuts will open its doors on Thursday, June 28, as the inaugural restaurant for Michael and Laura Hild’s soon-to-be empire that will include a bespoke market, two breweries and a brewpub.

The donut lounge will sell sourdough donuts, both savory and sweet, made-to-order. Flavors will include vanilla glaze and rhubarb agave. The spot will also serve cocktails. Full menu here:

NuVegan Richmond will open a local franchise outpost (there are two in Washington, D.C.) on Saturday, June 30. The fast-casual cafe will serve lunch and dinner during the week and brunch on Sunday.

Menu items include vegan steak and chicken as well as comfort dishes like lasagna and barbecue. The spot is foregoing a liquor license and producing its own fresh-squeezed juice and smoothies.

Longoven by Andrew Manning and Patrick and Megan Phelan will open on June 28th. If you missed it, here is out first look.