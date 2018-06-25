Henrico hiring bus drivers at nearly $15 an hour

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Schools is looking to hire school bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and teachers for the upcoming school year.

“Bus drivers now earn more – $14.18 per hour to start for full-time drivers and up to $14.86 for experienced drivers. Substitute drivers now earn $13.51 per hour,” a Henrico Schools spokesperson said. “Henrico Schools is also seeking school nutrition workers and teachers in critical areas such as middle and high school math, Spanish and science.”

If you are interested in applying to work at Henrico Schools, the county is holding a job fair.

It is scheduled for Wednesday, June 27 from 9 a.m. 1 p.m. at the county’s Workforce Resource Center (121 Cedar Fork Road).

Anyone with questions can call the Henrico Schools Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664.