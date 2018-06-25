× Dominion Outsourcing plans to triple Henrico workforce

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Dominion Outsourcing LLC plans to create 190 new jobs when it expands its client engagement center in Henrico, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday. Dominion Outsourcing provides outsourced services like sales, insurance verification to the healthcare industry.

“Helping medical providers deliver efficient services is critical to our healthcare industry, and we are pleased to see Dominion Outsourcing growing in Virginia,” Governor Northam said. “The company will more than triple its workforce with this expansion, which is a strong testament to the talent and business climate in Henrico County.”

Dominion Outsourcing President and CEO Dai Barth thanked both the state and Henrico County for supporting the business.

“[They] know how to create a true private and public partnership. This is a key factor and why we decided to expand here in the Richmond region, and I am very pleased that I will continue to call this place home,” Barth said.

For more information about Dominion Outsourcing, click here.