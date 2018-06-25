× Deputies investigating after 2 young males shot in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two “young males” were found shot Monday afternoon.

Deputies say the incident started with a report of shots fired at 303 Knollwood Court around 5:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a young black male with multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence. He was flown to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

A second shooting victim showed up to Stafford Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. Deputies say that victim was dropped off in a personal vehicle. There is no word on his condition at this time.

It’s unclear if the second victim is related to the shooting on Knollwood Court.

Deputies are investigating the shootings.

