Fatal crash closes Courthouse Road near Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — North Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County is closed as police investigate a fatal crash.

“All northbound lanes (of N. Courthouse Road near Midlothian Turnpike) are now closed,” a VDOT spokesperson said.

The following detours were established for drivers to use during the shutdown:

Southbound N. Courthouse Rd.:

Take Midlothian Turnpike east to Branchway Road south to Southlake Boulevard west back to N. Courthouse Road

Northbound N. Courthouse Rd.:

Take Southlake Boulevard east to Branchway Road north to Midlothian Turnpike west back to N. Courthouse Road.

Details about the crash and crash victims have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photo, and video here.

Chesterfield officers are investigating a motor vehicle crash Courthouse Rd just South of Midlothian. South bound Courthouse Rd shut down. Avoid the area. Expect delays. Seek alternate route. @CCPDVa pic.twitter.com/mG3tw50wtO — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) June 25, 2018

Update: North bound Courthouse Road is now closed at Southlake Boulevard. Traffic is being diverted onto Southlake Boulevard. This area of Courthouse Road will be shut down for several hours. — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) June 25, 2018