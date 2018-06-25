Fatal crash closes Courthouse Road near Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — North Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County is closed as police investigate a fatal crash.
“All northbound lanes (of N. Courthouse Road near Midlothian Turnpike) are now closed,” a VDOT spokesperson said.
The following detours were established for drivers to use during the shutdown:
Southbound N. Courthouse Rd.:
Take Midlothian Turnpike east to Branchway Road south to Southlake Boulevard west back to N. Courthouse Road
Northbound N. Courthouse Rd.:
Take Southlake Boulevard east to Branchway Road north to Midlothian Turnpike west back to N. Courthouse Road.
Details about the crash and crash victims have not yet been released.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photo, and video here.
37.505262 -77.611758