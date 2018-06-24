Body found on side of Chesterfield road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va.– Chesterfield Police are investigating after a body was found along the side of Woodpecker Road Sunday morning.

The unidentified male was discovered at about 2:30 a.m. along the 6800 block of Woodpecker Road.

“The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner,” a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.