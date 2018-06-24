× Woman carjacked outside Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for three people who carjacked a woman outside a Chesterfield home Sunday evening.

“One male suspect and one female suspect approached the female victim in her driveway taking her car keys and cell phone from her. A third suspect approached, displayed a handgun, and pushed the victim to the ground. All three suspects then fled taking the victim’s 2015 Nissan Versa,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The suspects are described as two black males and one black female in their late teens or early twenties. They were last seen leaving the area in the victim’s 2015 Nissan Versa, white in color, bearing Virginia license plate KDH-8100.”

The woman was not seriously hurt.

The crime was reported at about 5 p.m. along the 3400 block of Summerbrooke Drive, off Walmsley Boulevard near Hull Street Road.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.