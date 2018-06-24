Short Pump driver kills geese crossing West Broad Street

SHORT PUMP, Va. — A driver hit a gaggle of geese crossing West Broad Street in Short Pump, according to one witness who recorded the incident on her dash camera. The driver did not stop after striking the birds, witness Natalie Wilson said.

Wilson, 25, said she was driving home after grocery shopping when she saw the geese waiting on the side of West Broad Street near Short Pump Town Center.

“They looked like children waiting to cross the street,” she said.

When there was a break in traffic, Wilson said she saw the geese begin to cross.

Some drivers, she said, slowed down to let the geese cross.

One driver did not and drove over the birds.

“The driver was looking up. It seemed intentional,” she said. “It was so sad to see.”

Wilson made a U-turn in an attempt to help the birds and get a clearer image of the driver on her dash cam.

By the time she got back to the scene, the driver was gone, and several birds laid dead or dying in the road.

When Wilson called 911, the dispatcher said Henrico Animal Control would respond to investigate.

This story will be updated once Henrico Police or Henrico Animal Control releases information about the incident.

“I think it’s important to show compassion and slow down for the geese,” Wilson said.

The incident happened at about 4:54 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

