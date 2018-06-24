GRTC Pulse launches in Richmond; riders offer first impressions

RICHMOND, Va. — Many people, it seemed, took advantage of the free rides as GRTC Pulse service started Sunday in Richmond.

The GRTC Pulse is a rapid-transit bus that connects Rocketts Landing in eastern Henrico to Willow Lawn in western Henrico. It stops 14 times — mostly on Broad Street — along the 7.6-mile route through downtown Richmond.

“It uses a lot of the design and engineering features similar to a light rail or a train,” GRTC spokesperson Carrie Rose Pace said. “It allows it to be faster, more frequent, more reliable, and certainly more accessible.”

Sunday’s GRTC Pulse launch attracted both regular and first-time bus riders interested in the new service.

“I used to commute down to 7th Street every day and it took me about an hour from Willow Lawn, so I’m really excited that this is going to cut my time in half,” Pulse rider Eliot Cleveland said. “Anytime I can save time from the commute it’s going to be great.”

While rides on GRTC Pulse would normally cost $1.50 per ride (or $3.50 for a day pass), rides are free during this first week of service.

“All this week during the launch of The Pulse, and all of our new routes, we can ride for free, unlimited, on all of our routes,” Rose Pace said. “The only route excluded is the Kings Dominion express, “she added.

The crowded buses led to some first-day learning experiences for both riders and drivers.

I think this @GrtcPulse thing just might work. A few people are riding today. pic.twitter.com/IgM7v36Zuz — Bob Bradford (@rva_bob) June 24, 2018

.@GrtcPulse east bound stop at Science Museum is packed, 90 degrees out. Older woman with a walker told us the last bus let people off and took no one, she decided to WALK DOWNTOWN. At least 3 people w/mobility devices waiting. This is already a disaster. — irina rogova (@_irinarogova) June 24, 2018

We haven’t stopped to let anyone on even though there are available seats. The bus driver is now explaining that he can’t see that there are seats so according to him the bus is full. There are seats in the far back and standing room but he can’t see that. @GrtcPulse — RVADirt (@RVAdirt) June 24, 2018

Please, let’s all be happy for @GRTCTransit and @GrtcPulse making things more efficient and accessible for everyone. We are a wonderful city and need to understand transportation isn’t equal for us all. — Ryan Cales (@ryancales) June 24, 2018

Riding back from Rocketts our @GrtcPulse bus was at capacity. Barely any standing room on the platforms either. They dispatched extra buses to pick up those still waiting at stations. This is kinda crazy. Will it continue? pic.twitter.com/dYuDOWUrBz — Trevor Dickerson (@TrevorDickerson) June 24, 2018

Big day for bus riders! The Pulse — a new rapid bus line opens today in #RVA

We’re all riding for free this week! @CBS6 @GrtcPulse pic.twitter.com/8SFNo8VmWI — Shannon Lilly (@ShannonLillyTV) June 24, 2018

GRTC has not yet disclosed the number of riders who rode The Pulse on Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased at Pulse stations or by using the GRTC app.

Want to pay for passes with your mobile device? Download the NEW GRTC Mobile Pass app and set up to pay. It will seamlessly integrate with GRTC’s Transit On The Go! App. (FREE rides this week, so don’t pay us yet!) pic.twitter.com/ATb4GBH0Uh — GRTC Transit System (@GRTCTransit) June 24, 2018

In addition to the launch of GRTC Pulse, GRTC updated many of its old routes.

“New routes will connect busier areas with more direct routes. This means more frequent bus service and more consistency throughout the day,” a GRTC spokesperson said.

Click here for information about the new GRTC bus routes.

How was your experience riding The GRTC Pulse? Send your feedback, photos, or video here.