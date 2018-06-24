× Sunday storm knocks out power in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 2,000 Dominion Energy customers are without power Sunday evening after a strong storm blew through Richmond.

A majority of the outages were located in Henrico County, Goochland County, and the City of Richmond.

In the area of Cronin Drive, in South Richmond, a tree fell and knocked out power lines during the storm

To report and check an a power outage, call Dominion at 866-366-4357.

When Sunday’s “cool front” moved through between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., it sparked scattered strong thunderstorms.

Monday will be a touch less humid, with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will be in the low and mid 80s. A few pop-up storms are possible well to the west and south of Metro Richmond. It will be even a little less humid on Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s and a blend of sun and clouds.