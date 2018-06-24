Double shooting victims found 4 miles from reported gunfire

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a double shooting in Richmond’s East End Saturday night.

Richmond Police said officers were called to the 4300 block of Williamsburg Road for a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m.

However, police said officers found two men wounded about four miles away in the 3100 block of Nine Mile Road, which is near the Creighton Court public housing neighborhood.

Officials said one man was shot in the arm and the other suffered a gunshot wound to his side.

Both men were transported to VCU Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

