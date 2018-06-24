WTVR wins 17 – including Overall Excellence – at Emmy® Awards Gala

Photo Gallery
BETHESDA, Maryland — WTVR CBS 6 won the prestigious Overall Excellence award during the Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter’s 60th Emmy® Awards Gala Saturday night at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel in Maryland. Television stations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. competed in categories that included best newscasts, promotions, on-air talent, and video editing.
WTVR won 17 Emmy® Awards, tied for the most of any station in the region. Scroll down to see which awards WTVR won and links to the award-winning stories.
Overall Excellence
Working for You: CBS 6 News
WTVR
Stephen Hayes, General Manager
Newscast – Daytime
6:00 p.m. newscast – The Monday after Charlottesville – 8/14/17
WTVR
James Jobes, Producer
Dwight Nixon, Photojournalist
Newscast – Evening
WTVR
Jennifer Carr, Producer
Lauren Mackey, Executive Producer
Jason Hicks, Photojournalist
Continuing Coverage
A Case Reopened: The Mysterious Death of Nick Clavier
WTVR
Laura French, Reporter
Chris Munnings, Photojournalist
Chesapeake Heritage – News Feature
“Round and Round: Vibrant from Head to Hoof”
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Chris Norton, Photojournalist
Health/Science – Within 24 Hours
The Star of the Show: My Robot Arm
WTVR
Brad Wilson, Photographer/Writer/Editor
Education/Schools – No Time Limit
“See Spot Read: He Just Licked the Book”
WTVR
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Chris Norton, Photojournalist
Sports – News Feature
Beyond The Roster: Sepp Shirey
WTVR
Lane Casadonte, Reporter
Chris Munnings, Photojournalist/Editor
Weather – News Single Story/News Series
A Pile of Ashes: Wildfire Destroyed Man’s Home While He Was Saving Lives
WTVR
Jason Hicks, Photojournalist
Jacob Burns, Reporter
Scott Wise, Producer
Promotion – News Promo – Single Spot
Crime Insider
WTVR
Shannon Hopkins, Editor
Tyler Conta, Videographer
David Stotts, Director
Danica Neddenien, Producer
Rob Byrne, Graphic Artist
Promotion – News Promo – Single Spot/Same Day
Mysterious Dad Death
WTVR
Shannon Hopkins, Producer
Promotion – News Promo – Campaign
CBS6 This Morning Back to School
WTVR
Shannon Hopkins, Producer
David Stotts, Director
Danica Neddenien, Producer
Rob Byrne, Graphic Artist
Promotion – News Promo – Image
11pm Storytellers
WTVR
David Stotts, Producer
Shannon Hopkins, Producer
Danica Neddenien, Producer
Andres Jimenez, Graphic Artist
Director – Non-Live (Post Produced)
CBS 6 and RVA
WTVR
David Stotts, Director
Anchor – Weather
WTVR
Zach Daniel, Chief Meteorologist
Reporter – Transportation/Traffic
WTVR
Raymond Hawkes, Traffic Reporter
Photographer – News – No Time Limit
WTVR
Brad Wilson, Photographer