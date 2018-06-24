WTVR wins 17 – including Overall Excellence – at Emmy® Awards Gala

BETHESDA, Maryland — WTVR CBS 6 won the prestigious Overall Excellence award during the Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter’s 60th Emmy® Awards Gala Saturday night at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel in Maryland. Television stations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. competed in categories that included best newscasts, promotions, on-air talent, and video editing.

WTVR won 17 Emmy® Awards, tied for the most of any station in the region. Scroll down to see which awards WTVR won and links to the award-winning stories.

Overall Excellence

Working for You: CBS 6 News

WTVR

Stephen Hayes, General Manager

Newscast – Daytime

6:00 p.m. newscast – The Monday after Charlottesville – 8/14/17

WTVR

James Jobes, Producer

Dwight Nixon, Photojournalist

Newscast – Evening

WTVR

Jennifer Carr, Producer

Lauren Mackey, Executive Producer

Jason Hicks, Photojournalist

Continuing Coverage

A Case Reopened: The Mysterious Death of Nick Clavier

WTVR

Laura French, Reporter

Chris Munnings, Photojournalist



Chesapeake Heritage – News Feature

“Round and Round: Vibrant from Head to Hoof”

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Chris Norton, Photojournalist

Health/Science – Within 24 Hours

The Star of the Show: My Robot Arm

WTVR

Brad Wilson, Photographer/Writer/Editor

Education/Schools – No Time Limit

“See Spot Read: He Just Licked the Book”

WTVR

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Chris Norton, Photojournalist

Sports – News Feature

Beyond The Roster: Sepp Shirey

WTVR

Lane Casadonte, Reporter

Chris Munnings, Photojournalist/Editor

Weather – News Single Story/News Series

A Pile of Ashes: Wildfire Destroyed Man’s Home While He Was Saving Lives

WTVR

Jason Hicks, Photojournalist

Jacob Burns, Reporter

Scott Wise, Producer

Promotion – News Promo – Single Spot

Crime Insider

WTVR

Shannon Hopkins, Editor

Tyler Conta, Videographer

David Stotts, Director

Danica Neddenien, Producer

Rob Byrne, Graphic Artist

Promotion – News Promo – Single Spot/Same Day

Mysterious Dad Death

WTVR

Shannon Hopkins, Producer

Promotion – News Promo – Campaign

CBS6 This Morning Back to School

WTVR

Shannon Hopkins, Producer

David Stotts, Director

Danica Neddenien, Producer

Rob Byrne, Graphic Artist

Promotion – News Promo – Image

11pm Storytellers

WTVR

David Stotts, Producer

Shannon Hopkins, Producer

Danica Neddenien, Producer

Andres Jimenez, Graphic Artist

Director – Non-Live (Post Produced)

CBS 6 and RVA

WTVR

David Stotts, Director

Anchor – Weather

WTVR

Zach Daniel, Chief Meteorologist



Reporter – Transportation/Traffic

WTVR

Raymond Hawkes, Traffic Reporter



Photographer – News – No Time Limit

WTVR

Brad Wilson, Photographer