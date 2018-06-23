× Woman arrested after striking Chesterfield officer with car

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Chesterfield Police arrested a woman who they said struck an officer with a vehicle when they tried to approach her on Friday afternoon.

Tia Nicole Peyton, 36, is wanted on several charges, including felony larceny.

As officers approached Peyton in the 6500 block of Brookshire Drive, she fled in a car, and struck one of the officers in the arm. Peyton then drove away from the area.

As a result of the incident, Peyton has been charged with felony assault on police and driving while suspended.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.