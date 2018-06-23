Beer truck catches fire on southbound I-95: ‘It was terrifying’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. – A truck fire at mile marker 50.7, near Crater Road in Petersburg, shut down traffic lanes Saturday evening. The truck erupted in flames sometime after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Allie Gidcomb contacted the station and said they passed the fire on their way to Richmond.

“It was terrifying,” she said. “It was really hot, and we were all the way across the highway.”

First responders extinguished the fire.

The south right lane and right shoulder are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 1.5 miles.

The off-ramp is narrowed.

Sgt. Keeli Hill, with Virginia State Police, said the trailer was loaded with beer.

The driver is safe with no reported injuries, according to Sgt. Hill. Personnel are working to cleanup up the scene so that the roadway can be reopened.

Petersburg Fire and Rescue are overseeing the containment of the fire and determining when the scene is safe.