Triple Shooting at Main Street Station

RICHMOND, Va. --- Richmond police are looking for a gunman after an early Saturday Morning shooting.

Investigators say off-duty officer heard several gunshots ring out at the Main Street Station just before 2:00 am.

They called for backup.

Police arrived and found a man in the parking lot suffering from a gun shot wound.

While on the scene officers walked to a nearby car and found another man who had been shot multiple times.

Paramedics took both victims to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say a short time later a third victim walked into the hospital, he only suffered minor injuries.

Right now police haven't announced any arrests.

They are asking anyone with information to come forward.

If you know anything you can call Crime Solvers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.