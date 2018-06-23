Three people shot overnight in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. --- Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting.

Investigators with the Richmond Police Department said an off-duty officer called for backup after several gunshots rang out just before 2 a.m. at the Main Street Station

Police arrived and found a man in the parking lot suffering from a gun shot wound.

While investigating the scene, officers walked to a nearby car and found another man who had been shot multiple times.

Paramedics took both victims to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said a short time later a third victim walked into the hospital, with minor injuries.

Police haven't announced any arrests. They are asking anyone with information to come forward.

If you know anything you can call Crime Solvers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.