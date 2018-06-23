× Residents evacuate Monroe Park Towers for kitchen fire on 4th floor

RICHMOND, Va. — Residents were evacuated the Monroe Park Towers apartments around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The apartments, located at the corner of Belvidere and Franklin Street, are within walking distance of the VCU Monroe Park campus.

Residents filed outside after the alarm sounded for a kitchen fire on the fourth floor.

Richmond Fire officials responded to scene. One resident experienced burns from the fire but was not transported to the hospital.

Residents were let back in just before midnight.