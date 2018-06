× Chesterfield Police investigate reported shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Police responded to report of a shooting at 1:52 p.m. on the 5000 block of Lockberry Ridge Drive in Chesterfield.

When officers arrived they found a subject shot, according to Lt. David Sumner with Chesterfield Police. The subject was transported to the hospital.

Forensics are now on the scene and a portion of the street is blocked off.