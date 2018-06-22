Wendy’s location in Georgia closes after employees caught dealing meth

CANTON, Ga. — Four employees of a Georgia Wendy’s location are under arrest after they were caught allegedly dealing methamphetamine out of the restaurant.

After a lengthy investigation, the four suspects were taken into custody around 2 p.m. on Thursday, WGCL reports. The restaurant, which is located on Riverstone Parkway in Canton, was forced to close for a few hours before reopening later that afternoon.

The investigation concluded that the four suspects were dealing small amounts of the drug out of the restaurant and had been doing so for several weeks. The manager, cook and two employees were arrested.

The suspects are identified as:

-Zachary Jerome Donley, 27 -Kristal Dawn Hogan, 32 -Amanda Jean McCartney, 36 -Jeffery Levi Justus, 26

The investigation was conducted by the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad.

Glenn Varner, Vice President of Operations for Hoover Foods, sent WGCL this statement regarding the issue:

“The safety of our employees and customers is our top priority. We do not condone any sort of illegal activity in our restaurants, and we will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement on their investigation. The individuals involved in this situation are no longer employed by our company.”