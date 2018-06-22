× Woman wanted for striking Chesterfield Officer with car

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for a woman accused of striking a Chesterfield County Police officer with a car.

Tia Nicole Peyton, 36, is wanted on several charges, including felony larceny, felony assault on police, and driving while suspended, according to Chesterfield Police.

“At about 1:10 p.m. [Friday], police were searching for Peyton,” a police spokesperson said. “As officers approached Peyton in the 6500 block of Brookshire Drive, she fled in a car, striking one of the officers in the arm. Peyton then drove away from the area.”

The officer suffered minor injuries, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.