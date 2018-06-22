The purrfect summer getaway for your four-legged friends

RICHMOND, Va. - This summer season, give your four-legged friend a special vacation getaway they won’t forget. Michael Hughes, from Holiday Barn Pet Resorts, invited Jessica Noll out to one of their campuses to share the vacation options available.

There are two Holiday Barn Pet Resorts locations:

Glen Allen

3800 Mountain Road

(804) 672-2200

South of the James

614 Johnston Willis Drive

(804) 794-5400

You can find a full list of services and activities on the resorts website at www.holidaybarn.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HOLIDAY BARN PET RESORTS}