Police arrest 20-year-old woman for Chesterfield crime

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Shaliyah I. Branch Dixon, 20, was arrested and charged with the overnight robbery of a 7-Eleven on Belmont Road, according to Chesterfield Police.

“At about 3:44 a.m. [Friday] a female suspect entered the business, handed the clerk a note and demanded money. Though no weapon was displayed, the note claimed the suspect was armed with a gun. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the area,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “A short time later, the suspect was apprehended in Richmond by Richmond Police officers.”

Branch Dixon was charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.