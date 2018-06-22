Richmond Veg Fest, Bacon Festival & Hanover Maters Corks and Kegs Fest

RICHMOND, Va. –The Richmond Vegetarian Festival celebrates CBS 6’s Meteorologist Mike Goldberg will serve as emcee! Speakers, The 2018 Richmond Vegetarian Festival is Saturday, June 23rd from noon – 6pm in the Azalea Gardens at Bryan Park, 4308 Hermitage Road. Free entry. Cooking demos, speakers, performers, a vendors market, and delicious food. with You can see Pauline cooking at 12:30pm. Details visit http://www.veggiefest.org/.

The 6th Annual Richmond Bacon Festival Saturday, June 23rd from 11am-4pm, at 100 N 17th Street, 17th Street Farmer’s Market, sponsored by The Enrichmond Foundation. This year’s bacon chefs will compete for a People’s Choice Award! The winning baconeer will be sent home with the Best Bacon Award, $250 cash, and automatic acceptance into next year’s festival. Richmond Bacon Festival is a fundraiser presented by and benefiting the Enrichmond Foundation. Bring lawn chairs, live music, and tents to kick back under, as well as a Chair Check service. Your four-legged friends are welcome – must be socialized, leashed, and please keep in mind the hot summer temperatures! For more details visit https://enrichmond.org/events/richmond-bacon-festival/. This is a rain or shine event! $1 suggested entry donation, pay as you go for your food.

Hanover Vegetable Farm presents Hanover Maters Corks and Kegs Festival Saturday, June 23, 11am – 6pm at 13580 Ashland Road, Ashland. Everyone’s favorite Hanover Tomatoes will be served in tomato-inspired dishes, and available for purchase, there will be local craft breweries like Ardent, Bold Rock, Hardywood, and COTU, BBQ, seafood, fried green tomatoes, burgers and more and wine tastings from Virginia wineries and live music. Admission $14 at the gate, $10 for Military, Police, EMS, and Firemen with current ID. For details visit https://www.hanovervegetablefarm.com/. Proceeds will benefit Relay For Life and the American Cancer Society.